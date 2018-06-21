POLITICS

Large rally held in Walnut Creek to support families separated at border

EMBED </>More Videos

Anger, criticism, and sadness converged at the intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and Civic Drive. (KGO-TV)

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Anger, criticism, and sadness converged at the intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and Civic Drive.

About a hundred people gathered and are calling themselves members of the Courage Campaign.

They're sending courage to the 23 hundred children who were separated from their parents at the border.

RELATED: 'We make kids disappear' Bay Area billboard protests immigration policy

Dan Harrington emotionally said, "They should never be exposed to something like this."

It's also taking a lot of courage for William Colin to speak with me right now.

He's undocumented and is seeking asylum because he's gay.

I asked him if he felt his life was at risk if he stayed in Mexico. He said, "Yes totally! We are not criminals, we are not drug dealers, we are just hard working people and try to do the best."

Most here don't share William Colin's history.

RELATED: What are 'tender age' shelters for the youngest immigrants?

But they share his commitment.

So does this four-year-old girl.

Her family is originally from Peru and said, "She said I want to help my brothers and sisters. So I said ok let's go. You can do your signs."

And for many, signs spoke louder than words.

For more stories, photos, and video on immigration, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssocietyimmigrationimmigration reformrallyprotestpoliticsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News