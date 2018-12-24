GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Illinois lawmaker Bill Foster wants congressional gym, sauna closed during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, has proposed a bill to close the congressional gym and sauna during the government shutdown. ((AP Photo/Stacy Thacker, File))

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, wants to suspend some perks to members of Congress during the government shutdown.

On Sunday, Foster introduced legislation to close the gym and the sauna reserved for members.

Foster said that the only thing members should be doing during the shutdown is working to end it.

"During the Trump Shutdown, not only are Members still able to access the taxpayer-funded gym, sauna, and steam room while tens of thousands of federal employees remain furloughed, but janitorial staff are still required to clean the gym and restock it with towels and other 'essential items,'" Foster said in a statement of his Shutdown Prioritization Act proposal.

The partial government shutdown started early Saturday over a fight over funding for the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowngymcongresslegislationWashington D.C.Naperville
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
5 things to know about a government shutdown
What happens during a partial government shutdown
A look back at recent government shutdowns
NORAD continues to track Santa despite government shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
5 things to know about a government shutdown
What happens during a partial government shutdown
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
SF house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt including firefighter
Banks stop offering mortgages for homes at former Naval shipyard in SF
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
BART polling commuters on plans for discounted rides
Curry makes last-second layup, Warriors beat Clippers
San Damiano in Danville hosts Camp Fire victims for holidays
San Francisco's Gumps closes its doors
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
Show More
49ers' Sherman responds to being ejected after 4th quarter brawl
Woman arrested decades after 12-year-old girl killed in New Jersey
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown
FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria
More News