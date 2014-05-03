Meghan McCain (daughter):
I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018
My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018
Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018
John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018
But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d
George W. Bush on John McCain: "Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order." https://t.co/dM0qHlSyCx pic.twitter.com/TiDtUReuSg— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 26, 2018
My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018
Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at John McCain’s passing. The world has lost a hero and a statesman. Cindy and the McCain family have lost a loving husband and father. I have lost a wonderful friend.— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2018
Senator John McCain was a patriot, and an extraordinary American war hero. Heidi and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Cindy, and to the entire McCain family, as they grieve the loss of a loving husband, father, and grandfather. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/PkOCPFVdf7— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 26, 2018
John McCain was a true patriot who dedicated his life to serving his country. He was an advocate for American leadership in the world and a tireless champion of our nation’s troops and veterans. Our prayers are with the entire McCain family.— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 26, 2018
"John McCain devoted his life to serving his country. He was and always will be an American hero, and the U.S. Senate will not be the same without him.
"It was his profound sense of moral duty, not partisan party politics, that guided his decisions as a legislator and a leader. From strengthening our military to fighting for immigration reform, Senator McCain was always willing and eager to reach across the aisle to get things done for his constituents and the American people.
"Senator McCain once said, 'Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.' Whether it was fighting alongside his fellow soldiers in Vietnam or standing up for his values on the Senate floor, John McCain never quit. He never surrendered or hid from history. He made history, and our nation will be forever grateful for his service.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends and colleagues in the Senate, and the people of Arizona as we mourn his passing and celebrate his life."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:
Senator John McCain was an American patriot and hero whose sacrifices for his country, and lifetime of public service, were an inspiration to millions. Canadians join Americans tonight in celebrating his life and mourning his passing.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 26, 2018