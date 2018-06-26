WATER

New, nearly $1 billion reservoir in works for South Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

With concerns lingering over the next California drought, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is moving ahead with plans to build the largest reservoir in the Bay Area in some two decades east of Gilroy, north of Pacheco Pass Road. (KGO-TV)

By
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --
With concerns lingering over the next California drought, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is moving ahead with plans to build the largest reservoir in the Bay Area in some two decades east of Gilroy, north of Pacheco Pass Road.

The new reservoir's capacity of 140,000 acre feet is nearly eight times larger than the district's Lexington Reservoir, which is visible near Los Gatos as drivers take Highway 17 across the Santa Cruz mountains between San Jose and Santa Cruz. Lexington is the district's second largest reservoir. The projected cost will be $969 million. About half the money is expected to come from bond funds from the California Water Commission, approved by voters in 2014. Proposition 1 allows bond sales to finance $7.5 billion in water projects. Valley Water will have to cover the remainder. The Commission is expected to make a funding decision by late July.

The 274 acre site along Highway 152 in Santa Clara County has an existing small reservoir, used by local ranchers and farmers and owned by the Pacheco Pass Water District. Valley Water's early plans call for a new dam to be constructed. Water resources would be shared by both water agencies. Valley Water is a wholesale water supplier, serving much of Santa Clara County local water retailers.

The Pacheco Reservoir Expansion Project, as it's identified, will be discussed at the Valley Water board meeting Tuesday evening in San Jose for approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Pacheco Pass Water District and for approval of an option agreement to purchase the land. The new facility will include a 319 foot earthen dam with concrete spillway, a new one-mile tunnel and pipeline to convey water, and a pump station.

We'll be talking to Valley Water board member Gary Kremen about the importance of this long-range project and what it will mean for addressing water needs as Silicon Valley continues to grow in population and density and as drought conditions continue to impact water supplies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscalifornia waterdrinking waterwaterwater conservationdroughtsanta clara countyGilroy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Trump directs agencies to override protections for CA endangered species
Cows swarm water truck in drought-striken Australia
Trump criticizes California governor over use of water during wildfires
Baby boy dies after being pulled from New York river
More water
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News