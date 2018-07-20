PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'

If you Google image search "idiot" right now, you'll find tons of images of President Donald Trump


SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It appears some techies are having a little bit of fun at the president's expense.

If you google image search "idiot" right now, you'll find tons of images of President Donald Trump

Online activists are manipulating Google's search ranking algorithm.

FACT CHECK: Tracking Trump and parsing Putin

It appears the association between Trump and the word "idiot" started around when the president visited London, and the Green Day Song, "American Idiot" started trending in conjunction with his name.

Google almost never interferes with its search results.

