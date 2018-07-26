NORTH KOREA

Plane said to carry war remains from North Korea lands at US base

EMBED </>More Videos

A U.S. military plane has returned from North Korea and landed at Osan Air Base in South Korea after reportedly picking up the remains of what are believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War. (KGO-TV)

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea --
A U.S. military plane has returned from North Korea and landed at Osan Air Base in South Korea after reportedly picking up the remains of what are believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War.

An Associated Press journalist at the base outside the capital Seoul saw the plane land Friday, and the White House earlier confirmed that North Korea has turned over the potential remains.

RELATED: Details lacking, long timeline expected for North Korea denuclearization

The U.N. Command says the 55 cases of war remains retrieved from North Korea will be honored at a ceremony next Wednesday at a base in South Korea.

A U.S. military plane flew to Wonsan, North Korea, on Friday to pick up what are believed to be the remains of U.S. servicemen killed in the Korean War. The transfer is meant to fulfill a commitment made by leader Kim Jong Un during his summit with President Donald Trump in June.

U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Vincent K. Brooks in a statement from the U.N. Command called the retrieval mission successful. "Now, we will prepare to honor our fallen before they continue on their journey home."

Sometime after Wednesday's ceremony, the remains are expected to be transferred to a base in Hawaii for testing.

About 7,700 U.S. soldiers are listed as missing from the Korean War, and 5,300 of the remains are believed to still be in North Korea. The war killed millions, including 36,000 American soldiers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicskorean warnorth koreaveteransveteranmilitaryu.s. & worldkim jong un
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Details lacking, long timeline expected for North Korea denuclearization
NORTH KOREA
Details lacking, long timeline expected for North Korea denuclearization
Korean War veterans cautiously optimistic after Singapore summit
Bay Area Korean-Americans hope for a unified Korea after Singapore summit
2018 G7 Summit far from harmonious
More north korea
POLITICS
Resources for Bay Area commuters
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
Proposals to carve California into multiple states likely to continue
Republicans move to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein
More Politics
Top Stories
Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 75 percent contained
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
711 migrant children won't be reunited with parents by deadline: Official
Proposals to carve California into multiple states likely to continue
Back-to-back armed robberies at Fruitvale BART parking lot
Consumer Reports helps you what to look for when buying a kitchen appliance
Twitter post makes shop owner's forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget
Show More
Facebook faces a day of reckoning, at least on Wall Street
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Facebook selloff puts pressure on Zuckerberg
Coinbase customer loses username and couldn't retrieve it
New 49er Richard Sherman earns $2 million bonus for passing physical
More News