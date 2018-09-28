More than half of California found Christine Blasey Ford's story believable, and about one-third found Brett Kavanaugh's testimony believable, according to an exclusive poll by our sister station Eyewitness News that was conducted by Survey USA.The poll, which queried 1,100 adults from California, found that 60 percent found Ford's story believable, and 35 percent found Kavanaugh's testimony believable. The poll also found that California was split when asked if Kavanaugh has the temperament to be a justice on the Supreme Court -- 41 percent said yes; 47 percent said no; 11 percent they were not sure.Here are the poll's questions and the respondents' answers, by percentage:70% Yes24% No6% Not Sure62% A Lot35% A Little2% None At All0% Not Sure32% Almost All Of It46% Some Of It21% Almost None Of It1% Not Sure33% Favorable53% Unfavorable12% Neutral2% No Opinion49% Favorable18% Unfavorable27% Neutral6% No Opinion60% Believable23% Unbelievable17% Not Sure35% Believable46% Unbelievable19% Not Sure43% Came Forward On Her Own / Telling Truth25% Pressured / Telling Truth19% Paid By Others / Made-up Story13% Not Sure65% Respectfully17% Disrespectfully18% Not Sure50% Respectfully35% Disrespectfully15% Not Sure60% Has Genuine Concerns26% Determined To Destroy a Republican14% Not Sure31% Supported Nomination / Still Do45% Opposed Nomination / Still Do9% Supported Nomination / Now Oppose4% Opposed Nomination / Now Support10% Not Sure69% If Story True / Not The Right Person22% Even If True / Kavanaugh Right Person10% Not Sure42% A Criminal Act44% Unacceptable Behavior / Short Of Criminality4% Something Innocent9% Not Sure57% Serious Inquiry34% a Farce9% Not Sure31% Republicans Made a Mockery25% Democrats Made a Mockery29% Both Parties Are Equally Responsible6% Working Exactly As It Was Intended To8% Not Sure50% Confidence27% No Confidence23% Not Sure49% Favorable18% Unfavorable18% Neutral15% No Opinion49% Favorable22% Unfavorable18% Neutral10% No Opinion19% Always Tells The Truth And Nothing But17% May Accidentally Stray From The Truth / Never Intentionally36% Tells The Truth When It Suits Him / Skirts When In His Interest19% Feels Telling The Truth Is Less Important Than Advancing His Own Agenda9% Not Sure29% Positive39% Negative18% No Impact Either Way13% Not Sure13% One Of Democracy's Finest Hours50% One Of Democracy's Darkest Moments21% A Day Quickly Forgotten17% Not Sure21% Will Go Down In History As a Brilliant Legal Scholar23% Will Go Down In History As An Unremarkable Justice36% Will Come To Be Seen As An Embarrassment20% Not Sure41% Yes47% No11% Not Sure30% Yes67% No3% Not Sure