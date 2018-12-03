Bush's son, Marvin, reads a letter from the former president in which he reflects the moment his plane was shot down off the island of Chichi Jima in 1944.
In the letter addressed to his parents, Bush recalls the event as a day that will for long stand in his memory.
He also includes what he felt upon noticing his crew members were no longer with him.
"I sat in my raft and sobbed for a while," Bush wrote.
Bush also includes how much he thought about his beloved wife, Barbara, and what he "wouldn't give to be with her, just to see that lovely face."