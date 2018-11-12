PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Donald Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration during California fires

Hot spots burning throughout Paradise illuminate what would otherwise be total darkness in a town that remains without power. ( KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
President Donald Trump says he has approved an expedited request for a major disaster declaration for the state of California on Monday.

"Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on," Trump tweeted.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown had requested the declaration, which would make victims eligible for crisis counseling, housing and unemployment help, and legal aid.

Trump previously blamed "poor" forest management for the fires. Brown says federal and state governments must do more forest management but says climate change is the greater source of the problem.

At least 44 people have died in fires raging in northern and southern California.
