I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

RELATED STORIES

President Donald Trump says he has approved an expedited request for a major disaster declaration for the state of California on Monday."Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on," Trump tweeted.Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown had requested the declaration, which would make victims eligible for crisis counseling, housing and unemployment help, and legal aid.Trump previously blamed "poor" forest management for the fires. Brown says federal and state governments must do more forest management but says climate change is the greater source of the problem.At least 44 people have died in fires raging in northern and southern California.