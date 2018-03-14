POLITICS

President Trump announces replacement for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

President Trump announced CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The White House had been discussing a plan to replace Tillerson since November in 2017, according to two administration officials.

Just four months ago, a senior administration official who spoke with Tillerson says the former Exxon Mobil CEO felt secure in his position and was focused on his State Department reorganization and other diplomacy matters.

