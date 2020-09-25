california propositions

What is Prop. 22? Voters to decide if app-based drivers should be classified as employees or contractors

By Adrienne Alpert
The California state Legislature picked a fight with Uber and Lyft and other companies when it passed AB5, classifying their drivers as employees.

The tech companies are fighting back with Proposition 22.

Proposition 22 classifies app-based drivers as independent contractors instead of employees. The initiative is a direct response to AB5 -- a state law that since January requires many companies to reclassify and pay contract workers as employees.

The rideshare companies have seen ridership plummet during the coronavirus pandemic. They threatened to shut down until November but stopped short.

While the companies battle it out for voter approval, the state is taking another swing for AB5 in court before the election.

Uber and Lyft say their drivers favor independence by a four-to-one margin, and an overwhelming majority favor the initiative.

Proposition 22 would guarantee an hourly wage and some benefits. But the No on 22 campaign says drivers are being denied real protections and benefits.

The mostly union-backed No campaign has raised about $5 million.

The Yes campaign, with major contributions from Uber, Lyft and Doordash, has raised more than $180 million -- putting Proposition 22 in the top rung of fundraising.

The Proposition 22 campaign is over high-tech services, but the outcome may depend on old-fashioned dollars and cents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniavoter informationvotinglyftballot measureelection dayvote 2020california propositionspoliticsrideshareubercalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA PROPOSITIONS
Prop 25: California to vote on eliminating cash bail system
What is Prop 24? Voters to decide on more data privacy
Prop. 23 would impact dialysis clinics, patients
Prop 21 would allow cities to enact more rent control
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF pausing reopening despite low COVID-19 numbers
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Boy who found Maki the lemur honored at SF zoo
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend sued by officer for pain and anguish
Lori Loughlin reports to prison after plea in admissions scandal
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows racist attack on Black woman in Pittsburg
SF Opera's upcoming costume sale supports out-of-work employees
Show More
COVID-19: The New Way to Holiday
SoCal university cop investigated for pulling gun on fellow officer
Study: Boston grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
Oakland residents 'ride out the vote' on horseback through drive-by ballot box
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
More TOP STORIES News