POLITICS

Protesters in San Francisco want Guatemala to help the migrant caravan

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of migrants fleeing Honduras have reached the border between Guatemala and Mexico. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Dramatic drone footage shows thousands of Honduran migrants pushing through the Guatemala-Mexico border. The migrants, who have been traveling together in a mass caravan, are hoping to reach Mexico or the United States.

In San Francisco on Friday, dozens of people demonstrated outside the Guatemalan consulate in San Francisco to show their support for the caravan.

RELATED: Trump threatens to close southern US border over caravan of migrants

ABC7 news was there as the group waved Honduran flags and demanded Guatemala help the migrants instead of cracking down and trying to close off its borders.

Thousands of Hondurans are fleeing in a mass exodus that started last week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationrefugeesborder crisisPresident Donald TrumpSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump threatens to close southern US border over caravan of migrants
POLITICS
Little sisters of the poor appear in court
Is Sen. Kamala Harris a contender for president in 2020?
What do you do with all that political mail?
California officials respond after Trump blames state for wildfires
More Politics
Top Stories
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, declines Super Bowl ads
AAA left two women alone and stranded for 7 hours in Novato
Morgan Hill ticket matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers
Photographer seeks couple in Yosemite proposal photo
Khashoggi killing puts spotlight on Saudi investments in Silicon Valley
Property dispute threatens La Taqueria, beloved Mission District restaurant
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Show More
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
More News