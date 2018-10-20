Dramatic drone footage shows thousands of Honduran migrants pushing through the Guatemala-Mexico border. The migrants, who have been traveling together in a mass caravan, are hoping to reach Mexico or the United States.In San Francisco on Friday, dozens of people demonstrated outside the Guatemalan consulate in San Francisco to show their support for the caravan.ABC7 news was there as the group waved Honduran flags and demanded Guatemala help the migrants instead of cracking down and trying to close off its borders.Thousands of Hondurans are fleeing in a mass exodus that started last week.