Rep. Jackie Speier: Mueller put out a neon sign to have congress look into obstruction of justice

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier joined Midday Live and talked about what congress needs to do in reaction to the Mueller report.
"That report is damning," Speier said. "It was very clear that he (special counsel Robert Mueller) could not rule out obstruction of justice and he really punted that whole discussion to the House of Representatives. He was putting out a neon sign saying 'look at this' and we have a responsibility to do just that."
ABC7's Reggie Aqui asked Speier about pursuing the impeachment process and the concern that it is like "taking a poison pill on behalf of the Democrats."
"Those who say it's political suicide to do this, I would say, this is not about politics, this is about protecting our democracy," Speier said. "We must, and I underscore must, begin the process (of impeaching President Trump)."
