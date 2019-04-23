2020 presidential election

"Many of these candidates aren't running for President": Rep. Jackie Speier breaksdown the 2020 Presidential race

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier joined Midday Live and talked about the growing field of candidates for president in 2020.

Speier made it clear that she is not running for president and she has not figured out who she will endorse yet.

When it comes to the amount of people running, Speier says "it's important to appreciate, many of these candidates aren't running for president. Some are running for vice president, some are running for the U.S. Senate in their states and trying to build up their name ID, some are looking for book deals."

