POLITICS

Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks to buy ladders to defeat border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida veteran starts a fundraiser for the border wall.

Days after a GoFundMe page raised millions of dollars to fund a border wall, a competing GoFundMe hopes to undo the work of the yet-to-be-built wall.

President Donald Trump is threatening to shutdown the federal government if Senators don't include billions of dollars to pay for a wall across the U.S.-Mexico border.

In response to the controversy, a veteran started a GoFundMe to help pay for the border wall. It has raised $12 million in five days.

Two days ago, someone started a competing GoFundMe called Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall.

The page has a stated goal of $100 million. If the page does not reach its goal, or if Trump's wall does not get built, the creator of the page said the money raised will be donated to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and legal Services (RAICES).

The creator of the page Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall said the group raising money for the wall will never reach their goal, "but no matter how much we raise, we're going to reach ours: Supporting an organization working to help immigrants seeking legal asylum."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgofundmeborder wallPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
More Politics
Top Stories
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths
1 hospitalized, suspect at large after pistol-whipping at MacArthur BART station
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SFO packed for busy holiday travel day
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
1 dead, 15 displaced after fire at San Jose apartment complex
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Show More
What is a bolide meteor?
EXCLUSIVE: Calif. man talks about blowing whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Accuweather Forecast: Showers to shine today
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
More News