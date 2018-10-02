GEORGE GASCON

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon will not seek reelection

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon speaks during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon announced Tuesday he will not run for reelection.

"The past eight years as your District Attorney have been some of the most professionally rewarding years of my life. You trusted me to lead our work on criminal justice reform and public safety, and I have been humbled to serve you. We have accomplished so much together," Gascon said in a statement.

Gascon's mother is 90-years-old, and he says he needs more time than the job allows to care for her.

"At this time, I simply cannot be the son I want to be and seek a third term. My career means a great deal to me. But success in the world with a family in chaos is not a choice I am willing to make. It is difficult to step away, especially when we are experiencing so much success and progress. I am flattered by the robust and diverse support for my campaign and it will be hard to walk away from that. But, at this time in my life, it is the only choice I am certain I can live with," he said.

Gascon thanked the city and his family for their support.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge gasconsan francisco city halllawsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE GASCON
Algorithm will help San Francisco DA wipe out pot cases
Thousands of SF marijuana convictions to be thrown out
SF protesters want to see investigative file from fatal police shooting
Community members 'horrified' as SF DA clears officers in shooting
More george gascon
POLITICS
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
Kavanaugh accused of throwing ice at man in 1985
Democrats question Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament
EXCLUSIVE: Former Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh speaking out
More Politics
Top Stories
Lawsuit accuses California Catholic bishops of sex abuse cover-up
Bay Area man arrested in connection with white supremacist marches in Charlottesville
Roof collapses at store during morning rainstorm in San Rafael
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Plans laid out for testing cracked beams at SF Salesforce Transit Center
FDA raids SF headquarters of America's largest e-cig seller Juul
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Chimes to signal air pollution in Oakland
Show More
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
ATF warns public after 400 guns stolen from UPS
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
Search is on for the next Gerber Baby
More News