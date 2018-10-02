San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon will not seek reelection

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon announced Tuesday he will not run for reelection."The past eight years as your District Attorney have been some of the most professionally rewarding years of my life. You trusted me to lead our work on criminal justice reform and public safety, and I have been humbled to serve you. We have accomplished so much together," Gascon said in a statement.Gascon's mother is 90-years-old, and he says he needs more time than the job allows to care for her."At this time, I simply cannot be the son I want to be and seek a third term. My career means a great deal to me. But success in the world with a family in chaos is not a choice I am willing to make. It is difficult to step away, especially when we are experiencing so much success and progress. I am flattered by the robust and diverse support for my campaign and it will be hard to walk away from that. But, at this time in my life, it is the only choice I am certain I can live with," he said.Gascon thanked the city and his family for their support.