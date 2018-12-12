POLITICS

San Francisco reflects on William Newsom's legacy

EMBED </>More Videos

The tributes poured in almost immediately following the news of William Alfred Newsom III's death. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The tributes poured in almost immediately following the news of William Alfred Newsom III's death. He died Wednesday morning at his San Francisco home at the age of 84.

RELATED: Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84

Tweets from Governor Jerry Brown, Senator Kamala Harris and other officials were posted online.



Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi released a lengthy heartfelt message that read in part, "The passing of Bill Newsom is a great personal and official loss for all who were fortunate enough to call him a friend."

"I was really shocked because I knew how proud he really was and how he looked forward to his son being sworn in as the governor of the state of California," former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown said. "That would for him have been a personal achievement."

Before William Newsom was known to the world as the father of Governor-elect Gavin Newsom, he developed a name for himself as a distinguished judge. He was appointed to both the superior court and court of appeal.

Brown said William Newsom is better explained as, "an advocate for tomorrow."

"When none of us frankly were thinking about the quality of the air, when none of us were thinking about the availability of the water, Bill Newsom was into all of those things," Brown said.

William Newsom also led the Getty Trust, worked with former Governor Pat Brown, and attended St. Ignatius High School.

William Newsom was a man of community too. Since the 70's, he regularly stopped by North Beach Restaurant.

"Judge Newsom, this was his stomping ground," Leo Patroni said. Patroni's family are part owners of the restaurant.

"He was friends with everyone here and you know a piece of him is still in here and we'll have a glass of wine for him tonight," Patroni said.

The Newsom family has not released memorial information at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomobituarybay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
POLITICS
Jose Canseco wants to be President Trump's next Chief of Staff
SF's Police Chief wants officers to be more humane in treatment of detainees
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
More Politics
Top Stories
Auto body shop in Antioch gives away cars to those in need
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Menlo Park home
Shake Shack's first Bay Area restaurant opens Saturday
Church leaders ask for help to save Martinez church from sliding into creek
ONLY ON 7: Ameritech employee says embroiled student loan debt relief co. was helping people
Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season
Kristi Yamaguchi hosts special skating lesson in San Jose
SF's Police Chief wants officers to be more humane in treatment of detainees
Show More
Police report reveals new information about Visalia teacher who cut student's hair
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
Jose Canseco wants to be President Trump's next Chief of Staff
Stephen Curry says his moon landing comments were a joke
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions
More News