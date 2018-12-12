San Francisco reflects on William Newsom's legacy

Remembering Judge Bill Newsom, a jurist and devoted father who gave so much to California. pic.twitter.com/JF1DjmBTFZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 13, 2018

The tributes poured in almost immediately following the news of William Alfred Newsom III's death. He died Wednesday morning at his San Francisco home at the age of 84.Tweets from Governor Jerry Brown, Senator Kamala Harris and other officials were posted online.Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi released a lengthy heartfelt message that read in part, "The passing of Bill Newsom is a great personal and official loss for all who were fortunate enough to call him a friend.""I was really shocked because I knew how proud he really was and how he looked forward to his son being sworn in as the governor of the state of California," former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown said. "That would for him have been a personal achievement."Before William Newsom was known to the world as the father of Governor-elect Gavin Newsom, he developed a name for himself as a distinguished judge. He was appointed to both the superior court and court of appeal.Brown said William Newsom is better explained as, "an advocate for tomorrow.""When none of us frankly were thinking about the quality of the air, when none of us were thinking about the availability of the water, Bill Newsom was into all of those things," Brown said.William Newsom also led the Getty Trust, worked with former Governor Pat Brown, and attended St. Ignatius High School.William Newsom was a man of community too. Since the 70's, he regularly stopped by North Beach Restaurant."Judge Newsom, this was his stomping ground," Leo Patroni said. Patroni's family are part owners of the restaurant."He was friends with everyone here and you know a piece of him is still in here and we'll have a glass of wine for him tonight," Patroni said.The Newsom family has not released memorial information at this time.