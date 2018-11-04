2018-ELECTION

Santa Clara County reports record voter registration numbers ahead of 2018 midterm election

EMBED </>More Videos

Early voting is on a torrid pace this year, with many people opting to cast their ballots now rather than stand in line at the polls on Election Day. And Santa Clara County is no exception. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
People are taking advantage of early voting opportunities in the Bay Area, with Santa Clara County reporting record registration numbers.

"We saw people were lined up at the doors at 9 a.m.. They wanted to come in and vote," said Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters spokesperson Eric Kurhi.

At the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters in San Jose and seven satellite offices from Gliroy to Palo Alto, hundreds of elections officers kept busy this weekend. The county hosted extended hours and there are some 50 drop box locations.

RELATED: California Races, Propositions: What to watch on Bay Area ballots for midterm elections

"I love that you do have the opportunity to do that because everyone's schedule is different. So I don't have to rush over here after work or before work. I'm trying to avoid that," said San Jose resident Kaylin Horn.

Horn, her mother and sister showed up to vote in person Sunday afternoon.

"I believe this is a very important election so I'm anxious to see how it all plays out on Tuesday," said Horn.


You can still sign up for conditional registration, have a ballot printed, and vote before Tuesday's deadline.

"I really wanted to make sure that my vote was counted because it's really important for me, my wife, and my child," said San Jose resident Byron Perez.

"This is the first election of the Trump era," noted San Jose State Political Science Professor Melinda Jackson.

Traditionally midterms have lower turnouts, but the current political climate has inspired many.

RELATED: A look at all the California propositions

"Based on the data we're seeing so far we do see a bump in voter registration among younger voters. We do think that we're going to see higher turnout among younger voters," said Jackson.

Santa Clara County has seen an uptick in first time voters and new citizens registering.

"We do have record registration numbers," Kurhi said. "The latest figure we saw are at over 886,000. That's the most registrations we've ever seen in Santa Clara County."

San Francisco County is predicting a 60 percent voter turnout. Santa Clara County could be anywhere from 60 to 70 percent. Back in 2014 the numbers were as low as 50 percent.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 20182018-electionelectionsvote 2018midterm electionsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
Are you registered to vote? Check here
2018-ELECTION
How to watch 2018 midterm election results on ABC7
Election 2018: MC Hammer in Oakland, early voting in SF
Know your voter rights before Election Day
Record number of Californians registered to vote in 2018 midterms
More 2018-election
POLITICS
How to watch 2018 midterm election results on ABC7
Election 2018: MC Hammer in Oakland, early voting in SF
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Know your voter rights before Election Day
More Politics
Top Stories
Crews work on car fire affecting traffic on Bay Bridge
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Man shot, killed by Danville police after pursuit identified
Community rallies behind donut shop owner for sweet reason
7 hurt in 2 separate but related accidents on Hwy 4 in Discovery Bay
Election 2018: MC Hammer in Oakland, early voting in SF
Athletics' Olson, Chapman are Gold Glove winners
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Show More
Death of 125-year-old tree mourned in Berkeley
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and mild
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in SoCal
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
Breaking down the finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards
More News