Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4548139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hillary Clinton addresses the news of suspicious packages sent to her home, the Obamas and CNN.

Suspicious devices resembling pipe bombs were found at the homes of the Clintons and the Obamas, as well as CNN headquarters in New York City Wednesday.Authorities say a potentially workable explosive device was found at the Chappaqua home of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.It was discovered sometime after 1 a.m. by someone who checks the Clintons' mail and was addressed to former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who is currently in Coral Gables, Florida, for a fundraiser.She discussed the incidents, saying she is OK and thanking the Secret Service for their work."Many of you and many others across our country have asked after me and my family, and I'm very grateful for that," she said. "We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home. Every day, we are grateful for their service and commitment."Former President Clinton was at home at the time the package was found, according to a source familiar with the situation who stressed that the package was screened and discovered away from the residence and was never close to Clinton.Later Wednesday morning, a suspicious package was also discovered at former President Barack Obama's home in Washington, DC. That one was addressed to the former president.Then, at 9:38 a.m., a CNN mailroom employee called 911 from the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle to report a suspicious package. The NYPD bomb squad responded and evacuated the building.The object appears to be a small pipe bomb with wires extending from it, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. It was removed from the building at 11:37 a.m. and taken to a remote location to be detonated.The NYPD said that in addition to the explosive device, an envelope containing white powder was also discovered at the Time Warner Center. Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an act of terrorism."What we saw here today was an effort to terrorize," he said. "This clearly is an act of terror, attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence. I want to make very clear that the people of New York City will not be intimidated, that we are going to go about our lives undeterred because the very concept of terrorism to change us, and we will not allow that to happen."Authorities say the devices are all consistent with the one found earlier this week in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros