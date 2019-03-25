Thousands 'feel the bern' in San Francisco at Sen. Bernie Sanders rally

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many in San Francisco were 'Feeling the Bern' Sunday as Democratic Candidate for President, Senator Bernie Sanders held a rally which attracted thousands of supporters.
Sanders wasted no time, criticizing a released summery of the Mueller report which finds no Trump-Russia conspiracy.
"Well, I don't want a summary of the report, I want the whole damn report, because no one especially this president is above the law," said Bernie Sanders.
The Vermont senator wants to regain his momentum after finishing second to Hillary Clinton in California's 2016 democratic primary.
He called Donald Trump the most dangerous president in U.S. History.
"He wants to divide us-- we're going to bring people together, Black, white, Latino, Native American," said Sanders.
Sanders supports Universal Health Care, Medicare for all and a living wage for workers.
Thousands came to the rally. The self-proclaimed Berniecrats believe 2020 will be his year.
"We're ready for a political revolution, we need big change, someone who is gonna bring us together," said Fernando Morales from Castro Valley.
"Bernie has the best chance of beating Donald Trump, he has issues people care about," said Sanders supporter, Cheri Johansen.
