PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump chicken to sail on San Francisco Bay once again

EMBED </>More Videos

If you missed it the first time, the Trump chicken is going to set sail on San Francisco Bay Sunday. (TrumpChickenSF)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you missed it the first time, the Trump chicken is going to set sail on San Francisco Bay Sunday.

It is part of a protest and organizers say they will circle Alcatraz which they are jokingly referring to as "the Big Coop."

They say people are welcome to come out and cheer them on, and make donations to help cover the cost of renting the boats.

The chicken has appeared at several events including the tax march.
For more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldbuzzworthydonald trumpgooglesearchPresident Donald Trumppolitical scandalSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump parody 'Chicken Don' makes appearances around country
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Nunes used political donations to buy $15K Celtics tickets, lavish dinners
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model
More Politics
Top Stories
Lake County fire forces evacuations in Kelseyville area
Berkeley honors balcony victims with memorial plaque
SFPD called on black business owner in Mission District
Ferguson Fire near Yosemite leaves 2 more firefighters hurt
Highway 24 reopens in Orinda after deadly crash
Missouri duck boat accident survivor shares her story
SoCal Trader Joe's barricade: Suspect in custody, 1 dead
How to help duck boat victims and their families
Show More
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
A's beat Giants in Battle of the Bay game
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in company's trial
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 takes over AT&T Park
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
More News