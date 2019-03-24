robert mueller

Trump reacts to Mueller report findings: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure probe

President Donald Trump touted the Justice Department's summary of special counsel Robert Mueller findings, saying "it was a shame" the nation had to go through the investigation.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump touted the Justice Department's summary of special counsel Robert Mueller findings, saying "it was a shame" the nation had to go through the investigation.

Trump claimed the report found "there was no collusion with Russia, there was no obstruction." In fact, Mueller did not make a determination on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in the Russia probe. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein determined that evidence gathered by Mueller was insufficient.

The summary does say Mueller did not find that the Trump campaign or its associates "conspired or coordinated" with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 election.

Click here to read the full letter Barr sent to Congress.

Trump also lashed out at the investigation, claiming without evidence that it was "an illegal takedown that failed." He spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from a weekend at his private club in Florida.

The president earlier claimed "Complete and Total EXONERATION" in a celebratory tweet following the release of the summary.



Robert Mueller's report draws no conclusion regarding obstruction of justice but details two Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
