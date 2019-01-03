PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room

President Donald Trump speaks in the press briefing room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
In his first appearance in the White House briefing room for 2019, President Donald Trump congratulated Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on her election to Speaker of the House. He called it a "great achievement."

Pelosi was elected as House speaker on Thursday, the only woman who has held the office and now one of few elected officials to return to it.

Pres. Trump also dove into remarks about border security, touting support from several border patrol officials for his push for a wall on the southern border.

He took no questions.

