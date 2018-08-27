<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4069633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Two days after Sen. John McCain's death, President Donald Trump says he respects the senator's "service to our country" and has signed a proclamation to fly the U.S. flag at half-staff until his burial. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)