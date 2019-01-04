PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Pres. Trump says Democrats talking impeachment because they can't win in 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is lashing out, claiming Democrats are talking impeachment because they can't win 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald Trump is lashing out, claiming Democrats are talking impeachment because they can't win 2020.

In a series of tweet Friday morning, the president blamed Democrats for the recent big losses in the stock market.

RELATED: Democrats, Trump meet on government shutdown

He claims to have predicted that if the Democrats were to take over the House that there would be "disruption to the Financial Markets" and that "They only want to impeach me because they know they can't win in 2020, too much success!"

The president continued to express his discontent.



"How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?"

These are his first comments since the Democratic House takeover.

They come after new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that impeachment could be considered if not done for "a political reason" -- and said a possible indictment -- was "an open discussion."

Pelosi previously called impeachment a "divisive activity," and Democrats were cautious about mentioning the "I'' word during the 2018 midterms for fear it would backfire politically.



But Pelosi did not shy away from it Thursday. She said, "We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason."

It's unclear that a sitting president can be indicted. Justice Department guidelines suggest he can't. Pelosi calls it "an open discussion." She adds, "Everything indicates that a president can be indicted after he is no longer president."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the campaign or with his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More stories related to President Donald Trump here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldgovernment shutdowndemocratsrepublicanstwitterWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
House Democrats approve plan to re-open government without funding border wall
Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter shares excitement after rep. regains Speaker's gavel
House Democrats approve plan to re-open government without funding border wall
More Politics
Top Stories
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Honor Guard viewing takes place for fallen Newman police officer
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Accuweather Forecast: Last dry day
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children headed to Disney
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Show More
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
NB I-880 reopened in Fremont after fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident
EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter shares excitement after rep. regains Speaker's gavel
'Bird Box' fans flocking to Monrovia home
More News