BRETT KAVANAUGH

VIDEO: Feinstein says Kavanaugh accusations raise 'real questions of character'

EMBED </>More Videos

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, says the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh raise "real questions of character."

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
At the start of a hearing to explore Christine Blasey Ford's claims that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says the accusations against the Supreme Court nominee raise "real questions of character."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California says three women have made allegations of sexual assault and other inappropriate actions against the Supreme Court nominee that are at odds with Kavanaugh's recollections of his youth.

Full coverage on the hearing here.
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordu.s. & worldsupreme courtu.s. supreme courtsenateWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Live updates from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Ford recounts 'laughter' in alleged Kavanaugh sexual attack
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Live updates from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Ford recounts 'laughter' in alleged Kavanaugh sexual attack
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Live updates from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
VIDEO: Grassley opens Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Alyssa Milano attends Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
CDC urges early flu shots; Estimated 80,000 flu deaths last year in US
Show More
Prosecutors: Fake dentist botches teen's braces at wife's practice
'All of these women cannot be lying': Avenatti on Kavanaugh accusers
Ford recounts 'laughter' in alleged Kavanaugh sexual attack
'Start Here': Kavanaugh, Ford and Avenatti. What you need to know to start your day.
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler day, mix of sun and clouds
More News