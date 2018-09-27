VIDEO: Feinstein says Kavanaugh accusations raise 'real questions of character'

At the start of a hearing to explore Christine Blasey Ford's claims that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says the accusations against the Supreme Court nominee raise "real questions of character."Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California says three women have made allegations of sexual assault and other inappropriate actions against the Supreme Court nominee that are at odds with Kavanaugh's recollections of his youth.