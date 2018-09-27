VIDEO: Graham says Democrats' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable

Sen. #LindseyGraham sounds off during #BrettKavanaugh's hearing, calling it an "unethical sham." "What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020." https://t.co/JsrVvr0IdP #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/ihu5eCHP9q — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 27, 2018

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.Graham said Thursday that Democrats sat on allegations against Kavanaugh and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation.