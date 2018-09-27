BRETT KAVANAUGH

VIDEO: Graham says Democrats' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

Graham said Thursday that Democrats sat on allegations against Kavanaugh and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation.

Full coverage on the hearing here.
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordu.s. supreme courtsupreme courtWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Palo Alto residents rally behind Dr. Christine Blasey Ford
Live updates from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Best moments, videos from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Palo Alto residents rally behind Dr. Christine Blasey Ford
Live updates from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Best moments, videos from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH: Best moments, videos from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
FAA: Helicopter strike on power lines sparked grass fires, outage
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Graham: Dems' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
VIDEO: Sen. Harris questions Kavanaugh at Senate hearing
Rare albino dolphin spotted in Monterey Bay
Show More
Palo Alto residents rally behind Dr. Christine Blasey Ford
VIDEO: Feinstein questions Kavanaugh at Senate hearing
PHOTOS: Ford, Kavanaugh testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris to Blasey Ford: 'You are not on trial'
More News