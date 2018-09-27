Brett Kavanaugh says he didn't watch Christine Blasey Ford testify about her accusation that he sexually assaulted her when they were teens.The Supreme Court nominee was asked by Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris near the end of the Senate hearing whether he had watched Ford's testimony.Kavanaugh responded: "I plan to, but I did not. I was preparing mine."Watch the video player above for the full segment in which the California senator questioned the judge.