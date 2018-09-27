VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris to Blasey Ford: 'You are not on trial'

WASHINGTON (KGO) --When it came time for California Sen. Kamala Harris to question Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, she said, "I want to thank you for courage and I believe you. I believe you, and many Americans around the country believe you, too."
Dr. Ford is not on trial. She is sitting here because she has the courage to come forward and because it was her “civic duty.” I believe her.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 27, 2018
Dr. Ford has passed a polygraph test and given the Committee the results. Judge Kavanaugh has not. She has called for outside witnesses to testify. Judge Kavanaugh has not. She called for an FBI investigation. Judge Kavanaugh has not.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 27, 2018