PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Michael Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, tells ABC: 'I will not be the villain of his story'

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump's former attorney breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. (ABC News)

NEW YORK --
Following his sentencing to three years in prison, President Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer Michael Cohen spoke exclusively with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" this morning.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said on Wednesday that Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump's presidential campaign.

"I stood up before the world yesterday, and I accepted the responsibility of my actions," Cohen told Stephanopoulos in an interview airing Thursday.

The judge rejected arguments by Cohen's lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.

RELATED: Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen?

"I will not be the villain of his story," Cohen told ABC.

He added that his "blind loyalty" to Trump made him feel a duty to "cover up" the president's "dirty deeds."

"I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty," Cohen said.

Cohen's crimes included evading $1.4 million in taxes and misleading Congress about his talks with Russians about a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.


Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labeled a liar. Cohen told ABC he no longer feels any loyalty to the president.

"My first loyalty belongs to my wife, my daughter, my son and this country," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumpsentencingu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpgood morning americaNew York
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
Jose Canseco wants to be President Trump's next Chief of Staff
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
San Francisco reflects on William Newsom's legacy
Jose Canseco wants to be President Trump's next Chief of Staff
SF's Police Chief wants officers to be more humane in treatment of detainees
More Politics
Top Stories
Man rescued from top of Muni train in Castro
CHP cracks down on Bay Area carpool, express lane cheats
Bay Area baker captures America's attention with panettone pastry
Michelle Obama to visit with Silicon Valley group during Friday's book tour
FBI looking for persons responsible for Nationwide bomb threat hoax, Bay Area impacted
Preliminary findings released into what caused cracks in beams in Salesforce Transit Center building
Residents raise concerns about traffic over proposed 54-story high-rise in Emeryville
Mavericks surf contest not happening Monday due to waves being too big
Show More
This is how California's 'text tax' would work
'Elite' Sheraton hotel member accused of recording guest next door
Defendant in Hillsborough Mansion Murder case has request to go to Las Vegas denied
How men can avoid being bad gift givers
Facility opens in East Bay that could prove critical in big emergencies
More News