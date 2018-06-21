EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --Drivers on Interstate 80 passing through Emeryville were doing a double take after a billboard for 1-800-GOT-JUNK was vandalized. The text was changed from "We make junk disappear" to "We make kids disappear - ICE."
"I had to come back over here on break and take a picture before they come and take it down because I know it's not gonna stay up there for long," said bus driver Chere Beasley.
VIDEO: DRONEVIEW7 over Emeryville billboard protesting immigration policy
The activist group InDecline changed it in response to parents and children being separated at the U.S. border. They did it Wednesday night in the dark at Shellmound Street in Emeryville.
RELATED: 'They were traumatized': What are 'tender age' shelters for the youngest immigrants?
In the light of day, as people looked up at it, many found it hard to believe someone could do this.
"That's a really tall billboard," said Oakland resident Selena Lively. "I would be scared of it up there, scared of heights, but I mean it takes courage to do what they did. So, I applaud them for it."
InDecline was formed in 2001 and is best known for the naked statues of President Donald Trump, like the one that popped up in San Francisco's Castro District.
VIDEO: Naked Trump statue could find new home in San Francisco
Now they have come after Mr. Trump's immigration policy and they have a sympathetic audience on the ground in Emeryville.
"They need to do every billboard that has that particular message," said Beasley. "I mean, it's kinda messed up, yes. But it needs to be known!"
RELATED: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy
Lively adds, "I mean, it's a good thing, it grabs people's attention and brings notice to what's going on. I'm not surprised, though."
The billboard was covered up later that afternoon.
Click here for full coverage on recent stories and videos about immigration and immigration reform.
A billboard along I-80 in Emeryville that was vandalized to make a statement about #immigration and parents being separated from their children at the U.S. border has been temporarily covered up. Here's a look at what it said before and after. https://t.co/EfUxsbiiza pic.twitter.com/n623ooVnXp— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 21, 2018