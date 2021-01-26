SILICON VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday, fulfilling a campaign pledge to create American jobs by directing federal agencies to support American, not foreign suppliers.
In time, that could affect Silicon Valley companies, which have developed a robust global supply chain, especially with China. The country's president has warned any shift from China trade could have consequences. Tax incentives might be needed by tech companies to bring manufacturing home.
Watch the video player above for a look at how the impact could be felt here in the Bay Area.
What Pres. Biden's 'Buy America' order means for Silicon Valley businesses, global supply chain
