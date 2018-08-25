Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter

The driver in a horrific wrong way crash that killed three people in California Thursday has been identified.
Police say 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann was behind the wheel of a $200,000 McLaren sports car that barreled down the wrong side of the road.
The accident killed Heitman, a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl.
Investigators say Heitmann had a popular Youtube channel where he mostly discussed video games under the name "McSkillet."
According to authorities, Heitmann was struggling with depression when he caused the crash.
