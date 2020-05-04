Women dressed as nurses are stealing packages off porches, Washington state police say

KENNEWICK, Wa. -- Authorities in Washington state are looking for two women who have been seen on camera stealing packages off people's porches while dressed as health care workers.

Surveillance video shows the women wearing scrubs and what appears to be a lanyard with an identification badge. One of them was captured on camera wearing gloves as she took a package from the front porch of a home.

The Kennewick Police Department doesn't believe the women are real nurses or health care professionals.

"The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients (not their property)," the department wrote on a Facebook post in the hopes of identifying the individuals.
