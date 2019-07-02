Portland journalist Andy Ngo speaks out, says Antifa behind attack

The attack happened during a clash between right-wing protesters and anti-fascists. Reportedly among the right-wing groups marching were The Proud Boys, which are designated as an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
It was captured on at least two different videos that ABC7 News was able to obtain with permission. One video was taken by Jim Ryan with the Oregonian. Another was taken by documentary producer and journalist Cory Elia.
Ngo described the attack to reporter Melanie Woodrow over the phone.
"The hits kept coming from all different directions and just when I thought it was done, it wasn't," said Ngo.
Ngo says he put his hands up to block his face and signal he was not a combatant.
"But they took that as a sign to attack harder," he continued.
All the while, he says he had one thought running in his mind: "Where are the police?"
Which is why he's hired San Francisco First Amendment attorney Harmeet Dhillon.
"They absolutely didn't do their jobs," said Dhillon, referring to the Portland Police Bureau.
The Portland Police Bureau says it continues to investigate criminal acts related to Saturday's demonstration. Three people have been arrested. A spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau told ABC7 News she did not have a statement specific to Ngo.
"He has every right as a citizen and as a journalist to exercise his First Amendment right to report and to comment freedom of the press and not be assaulted," said Dhillon.
Ngo posted pictures of his injuries and says in addition to the bruises you can see, he also has a brain hemorrhage.
"I have that physical pain and I'm dealing now with the emotional trauma of it as I'm recalling this event," said Ngo.
"As a journalist I've written critically about Antifa's criminal activities in the city and for that I've been threatened and intimidated and doxed multiple times all of which have been reported to police and as far as I know no action has been taken," he explained.
Ngo says right before leaving his home he took off his helmet so as not to appear armed for a battle.
"My mistake was leaving that helmet at home because they went primarily for my head," said Ngo.
Ngo's attorney says her top priority is making sure the people responsible are properly criminally prosecuted. She says civil litigation is likely to follow.