Officers find trespasser trapped inside grease vent of Chinese food restaurant in San Lorenzo

A man, possibly a burglar, got trapped in the grease vent of Chinese food restaurant in Alameda County. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) --
Here's something we don't see every day.

A man, possibly a burglar, got trapped in the grease vent of Chinese food restaurant in Alameda County.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted this picture, saying crews responded to a vacant restaurant in the 700 block of Bockman Road in San Lorenzo.



They found the trespasser stuck in the vent around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, but officers say he had been there for about two days.

He was rescued by firefighters and taken into custody.

Now he's in the hospital for medical evaluation.
