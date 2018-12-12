930am, ACSO and @AlamedaCoFire responded to a vacant Chinese food restaurant on the 700 block of Bockman Rd. San Lorenzo. We located a trespasser(possible burglar) trapped in the grease vent on the roof. He had been there for about 2 days. Fire rescued him and he is in custody. pic.twitter.com/OfVN5e8oeV — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 12, 2018

Here's something we don't see every day.A man, possibly a burglar, got trapped in the grease vent of Chinese food restaurant in Alameda County.The Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted this picture, saying crews responded to a vacant restaurant in the 700 block of Bockman Road in San Lorenzo.They found the trespasser stuck in the vent around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, but officers say he had been there for about two days.He was rescued by firefighters and taken into custody.Now he's in the hospital for medical evaluation.