1 in critical condition following house fire in SF, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is in critical condition following a house fire in San Francisco on Saturday.

Crews responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Hanover Street near Guttenberg in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, officials said.

The victim was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.