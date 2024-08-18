1 dead, fire captain injured in Mountain View mobile home fire, authorities say

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- One person died and a fire captain was injured in a mobile home fire in the city of Mountain View early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Mountain View Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 400 block of Moffett Boulevard at 5:40 a.m. Saturday and arrived in within six minutes.

Firefighters found a resident inside the home during an initial search who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were found inside.

A fire captain was hospitalized for a dislocated shoulder after the floor of the residence collapsed during the response.

The mobile home was a total loss with damage estimated at $250,000, according to the fire department.

Mountain View firefighters were aided by firefighters from the Palo Alto Fire Department. They were able extinguish the fire and stop the flames from spreading to any other homes.

The cause is under investigation.