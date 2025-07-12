1 dead after house fire in San Francisco's Richmond District, fire department says

24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Saturday, July 12, 2025 6:37AM
SAN FRANCISCO -- One person died in a fire at a home in San Francisco's Richmond District on Friday afternoon, according to the city's fire department.

Fire officials wrote on social media shortly before 3:30 p.m. about the one-alarm fire at a single-family home in the 500 block of 26th Avenue, located near the department's Station 14.

The Fire Department did not say how the person died but said a responding firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

