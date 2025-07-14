1 man, 1 juvenile drown in 2 separate incidents along Russian River, Sonoma Co. Sheriff says

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- One man and one juvenile died in two separate drowning incidents along the Russian River on Sunday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

The first incident happened at Monte Rio Beach just before 3 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched after reports of two juveniles struggling in the water. Bystanders were able to rescue one of the juveniles but could not find the second. Deputies were able to locate the second juvenile underwater after 20 minutes. CPR was performed, but the juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

MORE: Silver Alert canceled after body of 74-year-old man found in submerged truck in Russian River: CHP

Just before 4 p.m., a second incident was reported at Martinelli Beach in Forestville where an adult male was found unresponsive in the water. Crews performed CPR but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating the two incidents.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.