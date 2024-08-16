  • Watch Now

Person killed in Berkeley shooting, public asked to avoid area, police say

KGO logo
Saturday, August 17, 2024 2:01AM
Person killed in Berkeley shooting, police say
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Berkeley Friday afternoon, police said.

Berkeley police said they responded to reports of gunshots just before 1 p.m. on the 3200 block of Adeline Street.

Officers discovered a shooting victim and immediately began performing life-saving measures before being relieved by the Berkeley Fire Department, where the victim succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation and are asking the public to avoid the area due to road closures at Martin Luther King Jr. Way/ Woolsey Street and Adeline Street/ Harmon Street.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

