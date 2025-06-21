1 killed, 1 injured following shooting in Fremont, police say; city's 1st homicide of year

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died and another is injured following a shooting in Fremont on Friday, police said.

The Fremont Police Department responded to the 39000 block of Overcracker Avenue over a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. and found two people shot, according to an update posted on X Saturday morning.

One person succumbed to their injures, and another was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Video from Friday night showed a large police presence in the Mission Boulevard area between Walnut Avenue and Stevenson Boulevard where parts of the street were blocked off.

A SWAT team was present as police asked someone to come out of a home.

Police have since canvassed the area, deeming it safe.

No word on the victim's identity or on any suspects.

This is Fremont's first homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fremont Police Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900.