11-year-old remains severely burned after San Pablo fire that killed 2 cousins

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- We've learned some heartbreaking news involving a family whose home caught fire in San Pablo last week.

We now know two people have died in the fire and an 11-year-old boy is still in the hospital with burns.

"This is a very devastating time for our family especially with not dealing with one, but two deaths and you know a close call so we're just trying to stay very positive every single day," said Amy Jackson, who is a cousin of the victims.

Eleven-year-old Malik Gordon is still in the hospital. Jackson says he has burns covering 95% of his body. He is a 6th grader at Michelle Obama School in Richmond. Family members say his mother has been with him and at his bedside around the clock.

Omari Godfrey was just 16 years old and was a student at Richmond High School. He died a matter of hours after the fire.

23-year-old Mychel Gordon died in the fire and is 11-year-old Malik's older brother. Jackson spoke about that smile of Mychel's that she will never forget.

"He has this big ole smile," Jackson said. "He loves to smile and will light up any room that he was in. The biggest smile. Omari, for instance, attends school with one of his cousins and she is having a hard time ya know, she's trying her best because she has to be strong for her mom and big brother but it's extremely hard even for her. They are very caring men, very family-oriented. They are the rock and the glue of the family."

Investigators have not said what caused this fire. We previously asked firefighters if there were working smoke detectors inside and they told us it is under investigation.

There are three GoFundMe's because of the three different fire victims.

23-year-old Mychel died in the fire. His GoFundMe can be found here.

16-year-old Omari died in the fire. His GoFundMe can be found here.

11-year-old Malik is hospitalized with burns. His GoFundMe can be found here.