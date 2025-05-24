12 people injured by falling tree during Diablo Valley College's commencement: school

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. -- A falling tree injured 12 people at Diablo Valley College's commencement ceremony in Pleasant Hill Friday evening, according to a school spokesperson.

The college says at around 6:54 p.m. towards the end of the ceremony, a tree next the football field fell, hitting the bystanders who were watching the event.

Two people were transported to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

DVC says its EMT and police officers were on site, and additional emergency services arrived within minutes to treat the injured individuals.

The college's maintenance and operations team removed the tree following the emergency response.

DVC says an investigation of the incident will take place in the days to come.

"The safety of our students and visitors to our campus is our top priority. We deeply regret that this incident occurred during this milestone occasion. We congratulate all of our graduates and hope they are able to celebrate with their loved ones this evening," Diablo Valley College said in a statement.

