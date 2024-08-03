Case of teen basketball player stomping on opponent's head during Bay Area game likely heading to DA

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The case of a 13-year-old boy who stomped on an opponent's head during a basketball game in Alameda will likely go to the district attorney's office.
Last month, players from two Bay Area teams were in a scuffle to get the ball.
PREVIOUS STORY: EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old basketball player stomps on opponent's head during Bay Area game
Two kids ended up on the floor, and one player stomped on his opponent's head, giving him a concussion.
Police have wrapped up their investigation, according to the lawyer of injured player's family.
The opposing team said the teen that did the stomping has received help to "control his emotions."