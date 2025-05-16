170 Oakland small businesses receive grants totaling $2.2M to stay and thrive

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Over 100 small businesses in Oakland are receiving thousands of dollars to help them stay in the city and grow.

ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena spoke to the nonprofit leading this charge and has more on the plans to keep helping more business owners throughout the Bay Area.

Since opening Crumble & Whisk two and a half years ago, Charles Farrier's cheesecakes have become East Area famous. On the weekend he says there's a line out the door. All of this reminding him where his love for baking started.

"The person that inspired me to cook was my father. Me learning under him was a good inspiration for me to branch out and do my own thing. When I went to culinary school, it allowed me to open a new network of just being able to explore other possibilities," said Farrier.

Doing business in Oakland lately has been difficult for entrepreneurs like Farrier. So, the East Bay Community Foundation is stepping up to help. It gave out $2.2 million to help small businesses like Crumble & Whisk to stay and thrive in this city.

"The struggles that they have been having over the last few years recovering from the pandemic. All of the economic impacts from the pandemic. There are very few sources of grant funding to support the small businesses community which we know is the backbone of our local economy," said Sabrina Wu, East Bay Community Foundation senior program officer.

The foundation distributed the fund based on need and each businesses receiving $5,000 to $25,000.

"Huge win for Oakland but also huge win for our small businesses community and to our partners who want to work with us to retain and attract businesses to Oakland," said Cristy Johnston Limon, deputy director for Oakland's Economic and Workforce Development.

As Oakland faces a $280 million budget deficit over the next two years, these philanthropic grants are viewed as a ray of hope for this community.

"It ran out in about five months. We were able to do five rounds with our partners at the East Bay Community Foundation so it really speaks to the demand," said Johnston Limon.

After months reviewing applications, 170 small businesses were selected.

"We really prioritized racial and gender equity and geographic equity. Really looking at the communities that have been most impacted by disinvestment where there is the greatest need. We prioritized neighborhoods in downtown Oakland, East Oakland, West Oakland, Fruitvale and Eastlake where there are more low income communities of color," said Wu.

Farrier said the grant came at a perfect time for his business.

"With that $12,000, we were able to use it for food cost, payroll and just being able to get things fixed," said Farrier.

The foundations goal is to keep going.

"We are actively raising more funds into the fund right now. Our goal is to expand beyond Oakland," said Wu.

Farrier's goal is to franchise Crumble & Whisk one day.

"We are still a core part of Oakland and we are the people that actually help make the city ore profitable, help bring together communities, and help bring people together," said Farrier.