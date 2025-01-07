2 found dead in JetBlue landing gear compartment after flight, airline says

The two people were found dead in the landing gear compartment when the plane landed in Fort Lauderdale.

Two people were found dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane after it landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bodies, which have not yet been publicly identified, were discovered Monday evening during a "routine post-flight maintenance inspection," the airline said.

A JetBlue airplane is shown at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

"At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation," JetBlue said. "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

