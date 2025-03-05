Both de Young Museum and Legion of Honor could close on Tuesdays

2 iconic SF museums facing budget cuts, report says: Here's a look at possible impact

Two of San Francisco's iconic museums could face big cuts -- as they are reportedly facing crushing budget problems.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two of San Francisco's iconic museums could face big cuts -- as they are reportedly facing crushing budget problems.

According to our media partners at The San Francisco Standard, the group that oversees the de Young Museum and Legion of Honor needs to cut about $3.3 million from its budget.

Their budget woes are mainly the result of the city's own shortfall.

Leaders are considering laying off a quarter of the full-time staff, and closing the museums on Tuesdays.

Closing the museums on Tuesdays could result in 150,000 fewer visitors annually and cut school visits by a quarter.