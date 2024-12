2 killed when car crashes into tree and home in Fremont: police

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police are investigating a solo crash that killed two people Wednesday night.

Two people died around 10:20 p.m. when a car crashed into a tree and damaged a home on Castro Lane.

When ABC7 crews arrived, the car had already been towed away but you could see the mess left over at the house.

It's unclear if weather or speed were factors in the crash.