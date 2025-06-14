Minnesota lawmaker, husband shot dead, another lawmaker, wife wounded in targeted act: Governor

MINNESOTA -- A Minnesota state representative and her husband were shot and killed and a Minnesota state senator and his wife were shot and wounded in an "act of targeted political violence," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

A manhunt is now underway for the gunman.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband were shot and killed in a what appears to be a "politically-motivated assassination," Walz said.

"She was a formidable public servant," the governor said of his friend. "She is irreplaceable."

State Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife were both shot multiple times and underwent surgery, the governor said.

"We're cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

Both were shot at their homes and authorities believe the shooter was impersonating law enforcement, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman are shown in these undated file photos. AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File / Minnesota House of Representatives | Minnesota Senate

The two shooting locations were about 8 miles away from each other in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, just north of Minneapolis.

Hortman was the former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The FBI is helping with the manhunt, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, formerly the Minnesota Democratic party chair, said he's friends with both Hoffman and Hortman.

Martin wrote on social media that he's "completely heartbroken" and "praying hard for both families."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.